President Trump: Navy SEAL accused of murder will move to ‘less restrictive confinement’

SAN DIEGO — President Trump tweeted Saturday an update to a decorated Navy SEAL Chief being held in San Diego.

Gallagher was arrested last fall and is being held at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, according to navy officials.

On the social media platform, Trump said the move was “in honor of his past service to our country.”

In honor of his past service to our Country, Navy Seal #EddieGallagher will soon be moved to less restrictive confinement while he awaits his day in court. Process should move quickly! @foxandfriends @RepRalphNorman — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2019

Gallagher is accused of several war crimes including murder.

His wife and brother recently spoke to FOX 5 and said all allegations are false.

This story is developing and will be updated.