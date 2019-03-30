Open bottle of vodka found in Coronado woman’s car after slamming into tree

CORONADO, Calif. — A woman is suspected of driving drunk when she smashed into several parked cars and then slammed into a tree in broad daylight Saturday.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Sixth Street and J Avenue in Coronado.

Police say the 49-year-old woman was reported speeding along Sixth before she hit multiple parked vehicles, crossed over the sidewalk into a yard and hit the tree. The woman was rushed to a hospital where she was treated for injuries and then arrested on DUI charges.

An open bottle of vodka was found inside the car. No one else was injured in the crash.