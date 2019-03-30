Man attempts to lure 9-year-old girl riding bike in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. — Police sought the public’s help Saturday to find a man accused of attempting to lure a 9-year-old girl into his car in Santee, said police.

The victim was riding her bike in the 8000 block of Poplin Drive when a man approached her around 6 p.m. The unknown male asked if she would like ride to “the game,” said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

She became frightened and returned home on her bicycle. She was not injured in the incident.

The suspect was described a male in his 60s or 70s with white hair, wearing a red hat and chrome sunglasses. He was driving a 2-door silver convertible with a black top, potentially a Honda, said sheriff’s officials.

The suspect’s vehicle was also described as having a disabled person license plate with the number seven in it. The other numbers to the plate are unknown.

Anyone with information may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.