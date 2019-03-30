County gas prices continue to rise

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1.5 cents Saturday to $3.609, its highest amount since Nov. 24.

The average price has risen 12 consecutive days and 18 of the past 19, increasing 28.7 cents, including 1.8 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 14.7 cents more than one week ago, 30.2 cents higher than one month ago and 7.9 cents greater than one year ago.

“Refinery problems in Carson and Torrance, along with rising oil costs, have pushed up Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices for nearly two weeks,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“However, as of Wednesday, wholesale prices dropped on news of increased gasoline imports to Southern California, and oil prices have also dropped. That could mean an end to rising pump prices in the coming days.”