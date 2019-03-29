Would-be thieves fail to steal ATM from Phil’s BBQ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Two would-be thieves used a box truck to try to steal an ATM at Phil’s BBQ in Rancho Bernardo Friday morning.

San Diego police said the men wrapped a rope around the machine and attempted to use the box truck to rip it off the wall. Glass on the doors near the ATM shattered. The men failed at getting away with the portion that contains money, police said.

The popular restaurant was located at W. Bernardo Drive. It happened around 4 a.m.

No one was injured.

“This is the third time it’s happened,” restaurant COO Kevin Sheehan said. “A couple weeks ago, thieves broke through the patio and into the office. When inside, they determined the safe was more than they could handle. Fortunately, nothing was taken.”

“It’s kind of in a location where its dark and away from the street,” he said. “The police are increasing patrols and keeping an eye on the property.”