Woman charged with killing Lyft passenger in DUI crash

SAN DIEGO — A 21-year-old woman who allegedly was drunk last weekend when she crashed her Lexus into a Lyft car at high speed on state Route 163 in Balboa Park — killing a passenger in the Lyft vehicle and injuring the other two occupants — was charged Friday with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury.

Alondra Selena Marquez of San Diego was headed south on the freeway about 2:30 a.m. Saturday when she rear-ended the Mazda sedan near Laurel Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One of two passengers in the Mazda, 40-year-old Giao Pham of San Francisco, died at the scene of the collision.

A 33-year-old San Leandro resident remains hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury, while the 27-year-old Lyft driver is hospitalized with injuries of unknown severity, according to Deputy District Attorney Laura Evans.

Marquez, who faces 13 years and four months in prison if convicted, had a .19 blood alcohol content at the time of the crash, Evans said.

Marquez also sustained injuries in the crash, and was jailed Wednesday upon her release from a hospital. She is being held on $1 million bail and is due in court April 10 for a readiness conference.

According to a GoFundMe site created for Pham’s family, he was in San Diego on vacation with friends. He is survived by his parents, eight brothers and sisters, eight nieces and nephews, his partner John, and his dog Matty, according to the page, which has exceeded its $17,000 goal.