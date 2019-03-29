Second dead whale found off San Diego coast in 2 days

SAN DIEGO — A decomposing whale was found floating offshore in Mission Beach Friday morning, one day after another dead whale was discovered near Torrey Pines.

Lifeguards received a call around 11 a.m. Friday about a decomposing whale floating in the water. A local dive charter boat was the first vessel to spot the carcass, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

Lifeguards had to work quickly to move the body before it made its way into the surfline at Mission Beach, so officials hooked the carcass to a boat until the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration could come take samples and offer a recommendation on how to handle the carcass.