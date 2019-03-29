SDSU student recovers from mumps

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University announced Friday that a student has recovered after being diagnosed with mumps.

The student, who lives off campus is well and no longer contagious, according to a statement by SDSU Student Health Services Medical Director Cynthia Cornelius.

Students who have shown symptoms of the viral illness are urged to isolate themselves and call Student Health Services at 619-594-4325 or their medical provider as soon as possible. Students can also call the Nurse Advice Line at 858-225-3105 after 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, on weekends and when the university is closed.

Symptoms of mumps include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite and swelling of the salivary glands, which causes puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw. Mumps is spread through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose and throat and can spread through coughing, sneezing and sharing items such as water bottles, utensils and food.