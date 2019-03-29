San Diego wildlife center takes in abandoned baby badger

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society announced Friday it is caring for a badger cub recently found in Boulevard.

Officers with the county’s Department of Animal Services picked up the male badger in the Jewel Valley area Thursday after receiving a call from a local resident. It is being cared for at the organization’s recently opened Pilar and Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center.

According to the Humane Society, the badger appeared to have been abandoned by its cete, the term for a group of badgers. The animal was somewhat lethargic and dehydrated when he arrived at the center.

Animal care staff have been bottle feeding the badger formula and giving him fluids as he recuperates and continues to grow.

According to Humane Society spokeswoman Dariel Walker, the badger is estimated to only be a few weeks old and weighs about two pounds.

While badgers are native to San Diego County, Walker said it is “quite uncommon” for the Humane Society to care for a badger and couldn’t name a time it had happened before.

“Several staff members said they have never seen a badger before,” Walker said.

The Humane Society plans to keep the cub in its care for the time being to help improve his condition. Once he becomes older and larger, the Humane Society plans to transfer him to the Fund for Animals Wildlife Center in Ramona, which has more room to accommodate the badger as he grows.

Eventually, he will be released into the wild when animal care staff at the Fund for Animals believe he can survive on his own.