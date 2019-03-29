At least 1 injured in North County helicopter crash

SAN DIEGO — At least one person was injured in a helicopter crash in Valley Center Friday morning, said officials.

The 911 call came in at 7:10 a.m. with reports of a possible helicopter down near the intersection of Muutama and McNally Roads.

Responding deputies arrived to the scene and found a worker on the ground who was injured by the helicopter.

The BELL 206 crashed while loading agriculture products, said officials.

The pilot was transported to Palomar Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The aircraft with a turbo-shaft engine is registered to Hummingbirds Inc. in Valley Center.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.