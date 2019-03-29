× Police search for person pelting cars with objects near Seaworld

SAN DIEGO — Police are trying to track down a person who is pelting passing cars with objects along a busy stretch of road near Mission Bay.

Officials say that eight cars have been hit by items either thrown or shot at them as they drive past West Mission Bay Drive and Ingraham Street, just across from the entrance to Seaworld. The attacks happen late in the evening, usually between 10 p.m. and midnight. The vehicles’ windshields and bodies have been damaged to the extent of $5,000 repair bills, and two drivers even suffered minor injuries from flying glass.

Police say the area has been particularly dark at night because of road construction. Investigators are asking drivers to use caution in the area and to let police know if they see anything suspicious.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. You can reach the county’s anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. San Diego Police Department’s Northern Division is also accepting tips at 858-580-8477.