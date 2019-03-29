Rescan your antenna TV

Man stabbed in lower back in East Village

SAN DIEGO – A 47-year-old man was hospitalized Friday following a stabbing in downtown San Diego’s East Village neighborhood, police said.

Dispatchers received a call around 11:55 p.m. Thursday from a person who reported finding the victim lying on a sidewalk on 16th Street between K Street and Imperial Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

Officers responded to the area, located the 47-year-old man and discovered that he had been stabbed at least once in the lower back, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s central division were investigating the circumstances leading up to the attack.

