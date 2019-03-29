Rescan your antenna TV

Police arrest man suspected of sexually assaulting woman in Mid-City home

Posted 10:45 PM, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 10:52PM, March 29, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in her Mid-City home was arrested one week later, authorities said.

On Friday, San Diego police officers arrested 42-year-old Leonard Derrick. He faces burglary and sexual assault charges.

Officers were called to the 4400 block of 50th Street in the Talmadge area around 5:35 a.m. on March 22 after a woman told a neighbor she had just been sexually assaulted in her home. The neighbor called police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who matched the suspect’s description on foot leaving the area of the victim’s home. The man fled towards the west alley. The officers lost sight of the suspect and were unable to apprehend him.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information about the incident should call SDPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

