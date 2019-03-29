Man accused of killing wife in City Heights arrested in Panama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A 45-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of killing his 36-year-old wife at their City Heights apartment, police said.

Abdiaziz Kerow was arrested in Panama on March 20 and extradited to San Diego, where he arrived Thursday and was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of killing Muna Kuri, according to San Diego police.

Kuri's sister discovered the victim's bloodied body in a bed at the couple's rental residence in the 4000 block of Van Dyke Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. March 4, Lt. Chris Tivanian said.

Kuri, whose most recent contact with her family had been on March 2, had suffered traumatic injuries to her upper body, Tivanian said.

Police have not disclosed the nature of the injuries Kuri suffered or released a suspected motive for the slaying.

Kerow was being held at San Diego Central Jail in lieu of $5 million bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday morning, according to jail records.