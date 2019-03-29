Gov. Newsom appoints San Diego teen to Board of Education

SAN DIEGO — Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday announced the appointment Friday of a 16-year-old San Diego County high school student to the state’s Board of Education.

Newsom appointed San Diego resident Brenna Pangelinan to the board. Once confirmed, she will take over the board’s lone sitting student representative, replacing Oakland high school student Gema Cardenas. Pangelinan’s term on the board will last one year, taking over for Cardenas when her term ends July 31.

The governor’s press office did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon, but Pangelinan will serve as a voting member of the policy- making body in her role as a student board member.

Last year, Pangelinan was a student member on the Sweetwater Union High School District school board and also served as the athletics commissioner on the Eastlake High School Associated Student Body. She is also the founder of Eastlake High School’s Mental Health Task Force.

Newsom also reappointed Carlsbad resident Brian Anderson, 55, to the state Mining and Geology Board. Anderson has served on the board since 2014.

Anderson currently is the principal geologist for Sespe Consulting Inc. and also has held several positions at the Vulcan Materials Company and Brown and Caldwell Inc.

He is a state-registered geologist.

The appointments of Anderson and Pangelinan will require state senate confirmation and both will be paid $100 per diem should the Senate confirm them.

Anderson is a registered Republican. Pangelinan is unregistered due to her age.