Rescan your antenna TV

Driver seriously injured after crashing into fence

Posted 11:07 AM, March 29, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO– A motorist was seriously injured Friday morning when the car he was driving crashed into a fence in the La Presa neighborhood north of Sweetwater Reservoir, authorities said.

The crash of the Honda Accord was reported about 7:35 a.m. in the 9800 block of Jamacha Boulevard and knocked down an estimated 50 feet of fence, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Strickland said.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, Strickland said.

No details about the victim were immediately available.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.