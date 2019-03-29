Driver seriously injured after crashing into fence

SAN DIEGO– A motorist was seriously injured Friday morning when the car he was driving crashed into a fence in the La Presa neighborhood north of Sweetwater Reservoir, authorities said.

The crash of the Honda Accord was reported about 7:35 a.m. in the 9800 block of Jamacha Boulevard and knocked down an estimated 50 feet of fence, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Strickland said.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, Strickland said.

No details about the victim were immediately available.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.