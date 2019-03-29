Rescan your antenna TV

Feds investigate off-roading shop’s 2nd fire this year

Posted 5:30 PM, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:23PM, March 29, 2019

SAN DIEGO -- The best fire investigators in the country pulled into San Diego Friday after a warehouse in Kearny Mesa caught fire twice in less than six months.

The team, made up of chemists and engineers, works for the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to determine how and where a fire started.

"Thank God we have the 24 ATF people on site," said Nate Mullen, who co-owns Off Road Warehouse off Balboa Avenue. He says he welcomes the investigation and wants answers after the shop, which specializes in jeep and truck parts, suddenly caught fire around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

The large shop burned quickly and caused $3.5 million in damages. It was the second costly blaze at the shop in five months.

Related Story
Fire breaks out at auto parts store for second time in 5 months

"It's great because they are going to work nonstop through the weekend, 24/7," Mullen said. "This is a big deal. However it may have started, it’s a big deal.”

In the meantime, neighboring shops have had to close their doors to business. "Oh yeah, we are basically out of business right now because we can’t access our bay doors," said Ted Nguyen, who works at Advanced Automotive nearby. "They won’t allow us any access to the driveway where we would pull our cars in.”

It's unclear how long business could remain shut down. Mullen has been told that the investigation could take weeks.

The ATF will meet Friday evening before starting their investigation on site Saturday morning.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.