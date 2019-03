Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Professional female golfers from all over the world will be in Carlsbad this week for the annual Kia Classic. The field of 144 athletes will compete for a $1.8 million purse. The Park Hyatt Aviara resort plays host to the golfers and spectators alike with lots of activities throughout the weekend.

Heather Lake was there as players prepared for the Kia Classic Pro-Am.