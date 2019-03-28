Suspect arrested in shooting at National City barbershop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- A 44-year-old man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of shooting a man at a National City barber shop, police said.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Kings of Fades Barbershop on Highland Avenue between East Third and East Fourth streets, National City police Sgt. Thomas Wilkins said.

The gunman walked into the barber shop, pulled out a firearm and started shooting, Wilkins said.

One of the men inside the barbershop was struck at least once, the sergeant said.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was transported to UCSD Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life- threatening, Wilkins said.

Investigators believe the gunman had a prior disagreement with one of the people in the barbershop, he said. It was not immediately clear if that person was the victim.

A patrol officer spotted the man, later identified as 44-year-old Peter Burgos, running from the scene and took him into custody without incident, Wilkins said.

Burgos was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to jail records. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.