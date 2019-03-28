Rescan your antenna TV

Newsom to visit El Salvador in first international trip as governor

Posted 9:11 PM, March 28, 2019, by

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the California State Capitol on March 13, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Newsom announced today a moratorium on California's death penalty. California has 737 people on death row, the largest death row population in the United States. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Governor Gavin Newsom will travel to El Salvador next month to “learn about the root causes of migration and lift up the deep ties between California and Salvadoran communities,” it was announced Thursday.

“While the Trump Administration demonizes those who are fleeing violence from Central America, California is committed to lifting up our immigrant communities and understanding the root causes of migration,” Newsom said. “I am looking forward to traveling to El Salvador in April to talk with the nation’s leaders and activists while deepening the bond between our families and communities.”

The governor made the announcement at a roundtable he hosted in Los Angeles to discuss with Central American community leaders what the Golden State is doing to provide relief and humanitarian aid to asylum seekers fleeing poverty and violence.

Newsom described the trip to the Republic of El Salvador as a “fact-finding mission.” The travel, slated for early April, will be Newsom’s first international trip as governor.

