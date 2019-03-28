National City mayor talks housing, jobs in annual address

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- National City's new mayor gave her State of the City address Thursday night on her 100th day in office.

At the gathering, Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis listed her top priorities. One, she said, is housing.

“So as we talk about what the needs are -- from homelessness to accessory dwelling units to inclusionary housing and the ability to build market-rate homes,” Solis said.

Solis said she is also focusing on economic development and job creation.

“Here in National City, we have a working-class community that is ready for the pipeline -- and has been -- for doctors, the building trades, lawyers, elected officials. Really being able to provide the bricks and sticks in building things, to actually being engaged in providing services from within our community,” Solis said.

Also important to her is creating a more open and transparent form of government.

At the State of the City, progress the police department has made was revealed. Police Chief Jose Tellez said property crime is down 17 percent since last year and officers are continuously working to fight the opioid crisis.

“We were able to issue Naloxone to our officers out in the field and ever since we rolled out the program, which was in late summer, we’ve been able to save six lives -- and three of those were juveniles,” Tellez said.

Residents told FOX 5 they are happy to hear about the progress and are looking forward to what's in store for their city.