Man shoots computer during sex shop robbery

SAN DIEGO — Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying and locating a gunman who fired a shot into a computer screen while robbing a Midway District sex shop.

The thief walked into the Adult Depot near Pacific Highway and Bandini Street about 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 21, pulled out a handgun, walked behind the counter, pointed the handgun at the clerk’s head and demanded money, according to San Diego police.

Once the clerk complied, the gunman took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register then pointed the handgun at the computer monitor above the register and fired one shot before fleeing northbound on foot on Pacific Highway, police said.

The thief was described as a Hispanic man between 5 feet 4 and 5 feet 6. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, a black bandana, black gloves, gray pants and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the bandit was urged to call the San Diego Police Department’s robbery unit at (619) 531-2299 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.