Fire rips through rural North County home

FALLBROOK, Calif. — Flames tore through a home Thursday in a rural North County neighborhood just east of Camp Pendleton, displacing two retirement-age residents and causing an estimated $500,000 worth of damage.

The non-injury blaze in the 3000 block of Green Heather Lane in Fallbrook was reported about 11:45 a.m., North County Fire Protection District Capt. John Choi said.

It took crews roughly an hour to fully extinguish the fire, which was a particularly challenging one due to the unusual “open” interior layout of the two-story home and the intensity of the flames, Choi said.

The husband and wife who live in the residence — which sustained extensive damage but apparently was not a complete loss — declined to meet with the American Red Cross to get assistance with emergency lodging, telling firefighters they had family or friends who could accommodate them.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation in the late afternoon, Choi said.