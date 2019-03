EL CAJON, Calif. – Police were investigating a deadly shooting in El Cajon Thursday morning.

El Cajon police’s critical response team went to East Main and blocked off Madison Avenue and Walter Way around 9:45 a.m.

A witness told FOX 5 that a man had been shot and died at the scene.

People told to avoid the area for several hours.

No other information was released.

This story is developing.

#breaking heavy police activity on East Main and Madison in El Cajon El Cajon PD with critical incident response team as well as nearly 10 cars responding to what ear witnesses say were gun shots on main. Getting details now. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/DKeuOzEp0V — Paul makarushka (@heyguyfox5) March 28, 2019