Rescan your antenna TV

Decomposing whale found floating off La Jolla coast

Posted 1:50 PM, March 28, 2019, by and

SAN DIEGO — A dead gray whale has been discovered drifting about three miles offshore from La Jolla.

The roughly 30-foot carcass has a rope tied around the tail, apparently from a prior attempt to tow it out to sea, a spokeswoman for San Diego Fire-Rescue said. Lifeguards and scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are working to get biological samples for evaluation and weighing “disposal options,” she added.

Lifeguards working from Black’s Beach first spotted the carcass. “Bloating and early decomposition is evident,” lifeguards said.

A decomposing whale has attracted seagulls as it floats off the coast of La Jolla.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.