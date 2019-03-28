Decomposing whale found floating off La Jolla coast

SAN DIEGO — A dead gray whale has been discovered drifting about three miles offshore from La Jolla.

The roughly 30-foot carcass has a rope tied around the tail, apparently from a prior attempt to tow it out to sea, a spokeswoman for San Diego Fire-Rescue said. Lifeguards and scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are working to get biological samples for evaluation and weighing “disposal options,” she added.

Lifeguards working from Black’s Beach first spotted the carcass. “Bloating and early decomposition is evident,” lifeguards said.