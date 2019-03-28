Barbershop owner’s family seeks answers after shooting

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A family is searching for answers after a National City barber was shot outside his shop.

Around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, David Martinez, King Fades Barbershop’s 28-year-old owner, was shot in the back.

A short time later, officers arrested 44-year-old Peter Burgos after he was spotted running from the scene, National City police Sgt. Thomas Wilkins said.

Believing there was no reason Martinez or his shop would have been a target for violence, family members are now left with the mystery of the suspect’s motive. Martinez’s cousin, Mario Solano, says the suspect is a complete stranger.

“The guy didn’t go in asking for money,” Solano said. “He went in asking about a haircut and at some point he started pulling out a gun and my cousin ran out of the barbershop. The guy followed him out of the barbershop.”

Family members told FOX 5 Martinez has been a barber for years, but just opened the location on Highland Avenue near 4th Street.

Solano, who was also a regular customer of his cousin’s, describes the barber as a loving father of three with a serious passion for his craft.

“The best part of my week is going to David and getting my haircut because I know I’m going to I always walk out with a smile on my face,” said Solano.

With a long road to recovery ahead of him, Martinez will likely be out of work for awhile, though he has other barbers working for him.

“It’s going to be a matter if they want to keep working there, if the community can kind of rally behind the shop and keep going there knowing that this is not going to happen again,” Solano said.

Burgos was charged with attempted murder among nearly a dozen other charges including felon in possession of a firearm and shooting at a dwelling. He is slated to appear in court on Friday. Meanwhile, National City police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call them.

Martinez’s family has also started a GoFundMe campaign.