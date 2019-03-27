× Woman pleads guilty to hit-and-run that injured 9-year-old boy

EL CAJON, Calif. — A driver who struck and seriously injured a 9-year-old bicyclist in El Cajon, then fled the scene, pleaded guilty Wednesday to several felony and misdemeanor counts, including hit-and-run causing injury.

Courtney Webber, 25, is slated to be sentenced next month for running a red light and striking the boy last Oct. 4 near West Main Street and Sunshine Avenue, then driving off.

Officers found the child lying in the roadway, unconscious, shortly after 7:30 that morning. Medics took the youngster to a hospital, where he was admitted for treatment of significant head trauma.

According to witness accounts, the eastbound driver, later identified as Webber, apparently ran a red light and drove directly into the path of the child as he pedaled to the north, Lt. Stephen Kirk said.

Investigators located Webber’s blue Honda Fit later that evening at her Lakeside residence and took her into custody after finding her hiding under a bed, Kirk said.