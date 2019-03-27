Sword-wielding man shot, 2 officers hurt at SoCal Church of Scientology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INGLEWOOOD, Calif. -- A sword-wielding suspect was shot and critically injured by police and two officers were injured during a shooting at a Church of Scientology in Inglewood Wednesday afternoon, KTLA reports.

The incident was reported at the church about 3:30 p.m. at 315 Market St., Inglewood Police Lt. Neal Cochran told KTLA.

The person entered the location with a sword and possibly a gun, Cochran said. As police responded, two officers were shot, one in the hand and one in the arm, and the person with the sword was shot in the head, police said.

The person, described only as an Asian male, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Scott Elliott told KTLA.

Police had previously indicated that the suspect had been killed in the shooting.

Both officers and the suspect were taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Several police vehicles responded to the scene outside of the church, aerial video from Sky5 showed.