Sketch shows Fashion Valley carjacking suspect

March 27, 2019

Police Wednesday released a sketch of the man suspected of carjacking a woman in a parking lot at Fashion Valley Mall.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, a man approached the woman from behind in the JC Penney parking lot located at 7007 Friars Road and demanded her wallet and keys, San Diego police said. When she turned around, the man held a knife to her throat. She gave him the items and he drove away in her white 2017 Nissan Sentra with CA license plate 8HQW040.

The 57-year-old woman was not injured, police said.

The suspect, who was last seen driving southbound on Fashion Valley Road, was described as a Hispanic man in his early thirties, 5-feet, 8-inches tall and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Fashion Valley Mall spokesman Brendan Griffith released the following statement:

“At Fashion Valley, we are committed to providing a safe and secure shopping environment for our shoppers, retailers and employees.  We have a number of proactive security measures in place, both seen and unseen, including maintaining a continuous security patrol of our property and parking lots. We also maintain a close working relationship with the San Diego Police Department to ensure that the appropriate security measures are being taken to help provide and maintain a safe environment at our property.”

Robbery detectives were investigating. Anyone with information about the case should call SDPD Robbery Unit at 619-531-2299. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or reporting it online.

