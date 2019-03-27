Renowned aviator killed in North County hot air balloon accident

SAN DIEGO — A world-record aviator has died after a hot air balloon accident in rural North County.

Julian Nott, a British balloonist who lived in Santa Barbara, was known as one of the founders of the modern ballooning movement, according to his website.

He died in a hospital Tuesday after suffering serious injuries “from an extraordinary and unforeseeable accident” involving an experimental balloon in the Warner Springs area east of Cleveland National Forest. The aviator’s death was announced Wednesday.

Nott had successfully flown and landed when there was a malfunction with his basket and he suffered multiple head injuries, family members said. Nott had invented the experimental balloon, which was meant to explore high altitude technology.

BREAKING – hearing that Julian Nott a world record aviator has died after an accident with a hot air balloon project last weekend in Northern San Diego Co. He has visited and spoken several times here in Santa Barbara. He has broken 79 ballooning records. (Photo: Vita Bella) pic.twitter.com/FpbyrDTObY — John Palminteri (@JohnPalminteri) March 28, 2019

Nott was known for his creativity and innovation, according to an obituary posted on his website. He had broken 79 World Ballooning Records and 96 British records.

The Smithsonian Air and Space Museum described Nott as “a central figure in the expansion of ballooning as an organizer, pilot and, most of all, as arguably the leading figure to apply modern science to manned balloon design.”

He is survived by his longtime partner Anne Luther, his brother Robert Nott, and nieces Elizabeth Salmon and Katherine Nott, his website states.

RIP to one of the true pioneers of high-altitude ballooning, @JulianNott. You were and will remain an inspiration to us all as the passionate and tireless founder of the modern ballooning movement. You will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Ad Astra, good friend. pic.twitter.com/mIWwO9BwBO — World View (@WorldViewSpace) March 28, 2019