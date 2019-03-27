NorCal man awarded $80M after jury rules Roundup contributed to his cancer

WASHINGTON — A federal jury Wednesday decided that Monsanto must pay $80 million to a Northern California man, after the panel determined last week that the company’s Roundup weedkiller was linked to his cancer, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The jury first dealt a huge blow to the Bayer-owned Monsanto last week, saying Roundup was a substantial factor in causing the man’s disease, non-Hodgkin lymphona. It marked the second time in eight months a jury had reached such a decision.

But the trial wasn’t over yet. While the first phase focused on whether Roundup caused Edwin Hardeman’s cancer, the second phase focused on whether Monsanto was liable. Jurors deliberated for nearly two days before determining Bayer did not properly evaluate the safety of its product or warn the public of cancer risk associated with the weedkiller.

The company was ordered to pay $75 million in punitive damages and about $5 million in compensatory damages, plus $200,000 in medical costs, Politico reports.

“We are very pleased that the jury unanimously held that the Roundup caused the non-Hodgkin lymphoma,” Hardeman’s attorney Jennifer Moore said at the time of the original ruling.

“It was a hard, long-fought battle against Monsanto. And for Mr. Hardeman to have his day in court and to show that Roundup does cause cancer.”

Bayer, the parent company of Monsanto, insists that glyphosate — the key ingredient in Roundup — is safe.

“We are disappointed with the jury’s initial decision, but we continue to believe firmly that the science confirms glyphosate-based herbicides do not cause cancer,” Bayer said in a statement.

Another cancer patient was awarded $78 million

Last August, in the first state trial over whether Roundup can cause cancer, California jurors awarded former school groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson $289 million in punitive and compensatory damages.

A judge later reduced the total award to $78 million. But Johnson’s attorney Timothy LItzenburg said his client has not seen much of it because Monsanto is appealing.

Johnson’s case was the first to go to trial because doctors said he was near death. And in California, dying plaintiffs can be granted expedited trials.

The heated debate over glyphosate

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma patients who used Roundup started suing Monsanto by the hundreds after a World Health Organization report suggested glyphosate might cause cancer.

The 2015 report, by WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, said glyphosate is “probably carcinogenic to humans.”

But Monsanto has long maintained that Roundup does not cause cancer, and said the IARC report is greatly outnumbered by studies saying glyphosate is safe.

“More than 800 scientific studies, the US EPA [Environmental Protection Agency], the National Institutes of Health and regulators around the world have concluded that glyphosate is safe for use and does not cause cancer,” Monsanto Vice President of Strategy Scott Partridge said in August.

He highlighted the Agricultural Health Study, which concerned the effects of glyphosate products on farmers from 1993 to 2013.

A summary of that study said “no association was apparent between glyphosate and any solid tumors or lymphoid malignancies overall, including NHL (non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma).”

In most cases of lymphoma, the cause is unknown, according to the American Cancer Society.

Yet critics question whether Monsanto has had undue influence over regulators.

In a 2015 internal company email, a Monsanto executive wrote that an EPA official at the time offered to help quash another agency’s review of glyphosate, saying “If I can kill this I should get a medal.”

But a Monsanto spokeswoman said the company has never paid, given gifts to or done anything else to curry favor with anyone from the EPA.

While debate continues over whether glyphosate is safe, parts of the country are limiting or banning it, said the US Public Interest Research Group Education Fund.

“Following the state court decision last year, we saw a huge uptick in local ordinances that would regulate the use of Roundup on playgrounds, schoolyards and public parks,” said PIRG’s Kara Cook-Schultz, who leads a campaign to ban Roundup.

“For example, the city of Miami just banned the use of glyphosate. With this decision [Tuesday], we expect to see the same explosion in awareness.”