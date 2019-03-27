Rescan your antenna TV

Man shot outside South Bay barbershop

Posted 9:38 PM, March 27, 2019

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- A man was shot outside the "King of Fades" barbershop in National City Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. outside the shop on Highland Avenue near East 4th Street, according to National City Police Department. Officers were called about a fight in the area and found a man lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his back, NCPD Lt. Chris Sullivan said.

Police spotted a person running away from the scene and arrested them on suspicion of being involved in the attack. Officers also recovered a gun, but had not confirmed it was the weapon used in the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

