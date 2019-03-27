Fans encouraged to take public transit to Padres Opening Day

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres fans are encouraged to take public transit to the team’s home opener Thursday to avoid high traffic and high parking costs.

The Metropolitan Transit System has scheduled extra trolley service to accommodate the sell-out crowd as the Padres host division rival San Francisco Giants. Riders should use Compass Cloud mobile ticketing to download trolley tickets in advance.

Trolley schedule details can be found below:

Sycuan Green Line (best station for the game: Gaslamp Quarter Station)

Trains depart all stations every 15 minutes throughout the day

Service will increase to every 7.5 minutes at 11 a.m. from SDCCU Stadium toward Petco Park

After the game, trains will depart as needed until crowds diminish

UC San Diego Blue Line (best station for the game: 12th & Imperial Transit Center)

Trains depart all stations every 15 minutes throughout the day

For post-game service, beginning at 2:30 p.m. trains will depart every 7.5 minutes toward National City, Chula Vista, South Bay and San Ysidro

Orange Line (best station for the game: 12th & Imperial Transit Center)

Trains depart all stations every 15 minutes throughout the day

MTS also has 22 bus routes with stops in the downtown area including Rapid 215 (SDSU – Downtown) and Rapid 235 (Escondido – Downtown). Fans can use the MTS Trip Planner function or OneBusAway app to find the transit trip that works best.

Riders taking the bus or trolley can park for free at one of the following park-and-ride lots to avoid traffic:

SDCCU Stadium: 5,000 free parking spots (Sycuan Green Line)

Palm Avenue: 499 free parking spots (UC San Diego Blue Line)

Spring Street: 404 free parking spots (Orange Line)