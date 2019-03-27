Driver avoiding dog fatally hits 10-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - A devastated family friend on Wednesday expressed safety concerns for the area in Torrance where a 10-year-old boy died after being struck by a pickup driver who swerved to avoid a dog.

“It gets you right in the gut," Mike Zamarripa told KTLA. "He was a friend of my friends’ sons. And they played together all the time.”

Several accidents have happened in the corner of Del Amo Boulevard near where the fatal crash happened Tuesday night, Zamarripa said.

The incident occured around 9 p.m. in the street's 2300 block, according to the Torrance Police Department.

A 58-year-old Los Angeles man was driving eastbound in a black 2018 Ford pickup truck when he veered to avoid hitting a dog on the road, investigators said. That's when he struck a young pedestrian, who suffered major injuries.

Torrance fire personnel treated the boy at the scene, but the 10-year-old ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

"The identification of the victim is pending notification of kin," Sgt. Ronald Harris said in a statement.

Neither the driver nor his passenger was hurt, the sergeant said. The Police Department did not release their names.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to have played a role in the incident, Harris said. It's unclear who owns the dog or what happened to the animal.

Officials shut down Del Amo Boulevard between Crenshaw Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue upon responding to the scene. The Police Department announced reopening the street at 3:19 a.m.

Mourners on Wednesday morning left candles and balloons near the spot where the boy died.