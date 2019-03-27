× Dad accused of stabbing son and family dog denies charges

VISTA, Calif. — A man accused of stabbing his 17-year-old son and a pit bull in Vista pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of child abuse, animal cruelty and being under the influence of methamphetamine.

Jose Primitivo Alvarez, 35, was arrested following the March 18 attack at a residence in the 800 block of East Bobier Drive, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Jack Reynolds said. Dispatchers received a call shortly before 11:10 p.m. from a person reporting an assault with a deadly weapon at the home, where deputies found the boy suffering from at least two stab wounds, he said.

Paramedics took the teen to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Reynolds said. Investigators believe the suspect was attempting to discipline a pit bull when the boy intervened and was stabbed along with the dog, he said.

Personnel with the San Diego Humane Society were called in to treat the dog, which suffered three stab wounds, Reynolds said.

Alvarez is currently out of custody on $100,000 bail and is slated to return to court April 8 for a readiness conference.