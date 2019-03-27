× County land purchase could mean better parking for Potato Chip Rock

SAN DIEGO — County supervisors Wednesday approved the purchase of an 84-acre parcel of land, part of which may be used to create a parking lot near a popular hiking area in Ramona.

The board voted 5-0 to spend $1.7 million to buy the land located near state Route 67 from the Taylor Family Trust.

According to the county, a parking lot on that property would allow hikers to better access Mount Woodson and Potato Chip Rock. As of now, hikers have to park along the shoulder of SR-67 for eastern access to the Potato Chip Rock trail, which is considered a safety issue.

Because the land features vegetation such as the chamise chaparral, a portion of the acreage could also be added to the county’s multiple species conservation program.

County staffers will now start working on a possible design, conduct an environmental study and recommend possible improvements, which they’ll present to the board at a future date.