Rescan your antenna TV

County land purchase could mean better parking for Potato Chip Rock

Posted 2:38 PM, March 27, 2019, by

Brave young adult woman hiker stands on top of Potato Chip Rock in San Diego California

SAN DIEGO — County supervisors Wednesday approved the purchase of an 84-acre parcel of land, part of which may be used to create a parking lot near a popular hiking area in Ramona.

The board voted 5-0 to spend $1.7 million to buy the land located near state Route 67 from the Taylor Family Trust.

According to the county, a parking lot on that property would allow hikers to better access Mount Woodson and Potato Chip Rock. As of now, hikers have to park along the shoulder of SR-67 for eastern access to the Potato Chip Rock trail, which is considered a safety issue.

Because the land features vegetation such as the chamise chaparral, a portion of the acreage could also be added to the county’s multiple species conservation program.

County staffers will now start working on a possible design, conduct an environmental study and recommend possible improvements, which they’ll present to the board at a future date.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 33.009267 by -116.974249.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.