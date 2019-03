SAN DIEGO — City public utilities crews were working to repair a broken water main in La Jolla late Wednesday afternoon.

Repairs are underway on a watermain break near Coast Hwy & Jenner St in #LaJolla – we’re told 12 customers are without water potentially through midnight. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/plvSnTt91t — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) March 27, 2019

A contractor was trenching near Coast Boulevard and Jenner Street when the construction crew hit a water main, officials said.

Twelve customers were without water and repairs were expected to take until around midnight.

More on the street flooding in La Jolla at Coast Bouldvard and Jenner Street. Water is running down the street causing the road to be slick with sand and water. City crews are on the way but not here yet. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/uIyHIrjiUO — Adam Taylor (@ataylorSD) March 27, 2019