Border Patrol pursuit of man driving wrong-way on I-5 ends in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Residents in San Diego's Nestor neighborhood awoke Wednesday to a crash and multiple law enforcement agencies.

Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a pickup truck southbound on Interstate 5 and was almost in Mexico when, according to U.S. Border Patrol, he illegally turned around, going the wrong way as he traveled north in the southbound I-5 lanes.

Agents followed the driver and tried to pull him over, but he took off. That's when they deployed spike strips but the truck drove right over them, blowing out two tires.

The driver exited the freeway at Tocayo Avenue and made his way onto residential streets, finally crashing into a retaining wall on a cul-de-sac at Honestidad Road and Hollister Street. A 40-year-old man from the United Kingdom in the United States on an expired visa was taken into custody and will be returned to the UK.

Don Hernandez described seeing the truck smashed into a retaining wall. Hernandez, who has lived on Honestidad Road since the 1980s, said the Dodge Ram was up against the wall with two blown tires.

“Just another day in the neighborhood,” Hernandez said. “I was going out for my walk and I just saw a lot of police and Border Patrol activity. It’s pretty common when you live in South San Diego.”