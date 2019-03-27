Arson suspected in Carlsbad car dealership fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. - An arson team was investigating a fire that spread at a North County car dealership destroying eight vehicles Tuesday night, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to a Bob Baker car lot on Car Country Drive in Carlsbad just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. They saw flames coming from cars and trucks parked in a row at the used car area.

Firefighters eventually put flames out before it spread to any buildings.

Surveillance video showed a person wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark pants dumping a liquid on the property just before the fire started, investigators said Wednesday morning. The person appeared to set the liquid on fire, then ran north.

Anyone with information about the investigation was asked to contact the Carlsbad Fire Department at 858-756-3006.