Gunman robs Mid-City Jack in the Box

SAN DIEGO — A masked suspect armed with a handgun robbed a Jack in the Box restaurant Wednesday in the Ridgeview-Webster area of San Diego.

The male suspect entered the restaurant in the 1600 block of Euclid Avenue and pointed a black handgun at the cashier while demanding money from the register, according to San Diego Police Department Sgt. Joe Ruvido.

The suspect fled with an unspecified amount of cash, heading north onto Euclid Avenue, according to Ruvido, who said no injuries were reported.

The robber’s race was unknown. He was 6 feet tall with a heavy build and was wearing a black ski mask, Ruvido said.