SAN DIEGO - A new winery in the Bird Rock area of La Jolla is based on a new concept that skips the bottling process. The owner of LJ Crafted Wines is a fourth generation wine maker from South Africa, and his proprietary creation allows barrels of wine to be tapped similar to a beer keg.

This modern, zero-waste winery allows you to taste straight from the barrel, or take home a growler of your favorite wine. Heather Lake gives us a look inside the local tasting room.