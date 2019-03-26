Trump approves disaster aid for local Indian tribe

SAN DIEGO — President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration Tuesday for the La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indians due to damage to tribal land caused by heavy rains, flooding and mudslides last month.

Trump granted federal aid to the La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indians to assist the tribe’s efforts to repair or replace damaged facilities and to help with the removal of debris from the 8,541-acre reservation, which is located off State Highway 76, about 25 miles east of Escondido and 60 miles northeast of San Diego.

The federal government is making aid funding available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Representatives of the tribe were not immediately available for comment.

Acting FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor named Mark Wingate, an official with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations for the tribe’s area. According to FEMA, the federal government may designate additional aid and assistance to the tribe at a later date if tribal officials request it and if federal officials deem it necessary.

The La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indians is one of six federally recognized Luiseno tribes in Southern California.