Thieves smash display cases, grab jewelry

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Three thieves smashed several display cases during a jewelry store robbery in National City Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The robbery happened around 12:25 p.m. at the Alpha & Omega store in the 1500 block of Sweetwater Road, National City Police Lt. Robert Rounds said. The thieves smashed up to six display cases before running off, police said.

Officers were searching for three suspects, one possibly armed with a handgun, police said.

Police say an employee was injured by the broken glass when he attempted to run after the thieves. They managed to get away in what was described as a grey BMW.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the same men are responsible for several similar robberies that were committed two months ago.

If you have any information on this crime you’re asked to call the National City Police Department at (619) 336-4411