LA MESA, Calif. — One person was shot in La Mesa Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of Spring Street.

Officers closed Spring Street between High Street and Palm Avenue and asked people to avoid the area.

SPRING ST CLOSED BETWEEN HIGH ST AND PALM AV UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO SHOOTING. AVOID AREA. https://t.co/AkBYWQInQd — La Mesa PD (@LaMesaPD) March 27, 2019

LA MESA POLICE RESPONDING TO REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED IN 4200 BLOCK OF SPRING ST. AVOID AREA. https://t.co/LFDlrOQaP6 — La Mesa PD (@LaMesaPD) March 27, 2019

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.