More than 3,700 people apprehended along Southwest border in one day

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Border Patrol agents say more than 3,700 people were apprehended along the Southwest border Monday, according to a tweet by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

It was “the largest single day total in more than a decade,” the tweet said.

The news comes on the heels of multiple U.S.-Mexico border breaches in recent days. On March 15, 52 Central American migrants slipped through an area of compromised border fence at Border Field State Park. Border Patrol agents say all of them were apprehended 15 minutes later, about 300 yards from where they started running. The group included 23 men, 12 women and 17 juveniles, ages 1 to 14. Officials say once apprehended by agents, all claimed asylum.

The next day, border agents say 10 more people passed through the very same spot but were eventually stopped and taken into custody.

Last Tuesday, 23 people from Honduras and one from Guatemala were arrested after they scaled the fence near the beach, border officials said.

On Thursday afternoon, another large group prompted Border Patrol to send extra agents to the area near Friendship Park. Agents said people were using a rope to climb the fence and attempting to come down on the U.S. side.