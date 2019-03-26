Man shot in Pep Boys parking lot

SAN DIEGO – A 20-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after he was shot in a Normal Heights parking lot and taken to the hospital by a friend who was passing by, police said.

It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Pep Boys auto parts store at 3550 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

“Three to four gunshots were heard and the victim was shot in the left leg,” Buttle said.

A Chrysler PT Cruiser with three people inside was passing by shortly after the shooting and someone inside spotted the 20-year-old man on the sidewalk, the officer said. One person in the vehicle recognized the victim as a friend and they stopped to help, Buttle said.

The driver of the PT Cruiser took the victim to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg, which was not believed to be life-threatening, he said.

The victim was uncooperative and would not provide any further information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting, Buttle said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s Mid City division were investigating the shooting.