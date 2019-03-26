× Man shot in Logan Heights alley

SAN DIEGO – A man was shot Tuesday morning in an alley in the Logan Heights area, police said.

The victim called 911 shortly before 12:20 a.m. to report that he had been shot in the 3000 block of Webster Avenue, San Diego police Sgt. Michael Stirk said.

Officers responded to the area and found the man, whose age was not immediately available, in an alley on the south side of the street suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Stirk said.

The victim was taken to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the sergeant said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s central division were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.