WATCH: Jussie Smollett, lawyers to speak following emergency court appearance

Posted 8:02 AM, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:27AM, March 26, 2019

CHICAGO — All charges against actor Jussie Smollett, who had been accused of staging a hate crime and filing a false police report, have been dropped, his attorneys said Tuesday.

“He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgment,” according to a statement released by his attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes.

Smollett and his attorneys are expected to speak to the public around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

This story is developing.

