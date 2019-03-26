El Cajon City Councilman Ben Kalasho resigns

EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon City Councilman Ben Kalasho has resigned, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

On Monday, Kalasho, who has been the subject of several lawsuits, wrote a letter to City Manager Graham Mitchell saying he was resigning immediately.

“Although my time on the council has been educational, I felt I was constantly battling my colleagues on agenda items and the general direction that my colleagues wanted for the city,” the letter read. He also said he felt that the city “is headed towards a different direction than the one I’d like to see and had planned.”

