Del Mar executive faces federal judge in college admission fraud case

SAN DIEGO -- A Del Mar executive was in San Diego federal court Tuesday for his alleged part in a case involving fraud and bribery to gain college admission for his two children.

Toby MacFarlane, a real estate title executive, is one of dozens of wealthy parents who have been named in a national college admissions fraud investigation dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues."

Prosecutors say MacFarlane and other well-to-do parents bribed coaches at elite schools in order to get their kids into the highly competitive universities. MacFarlane allegedly paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to get his son and daughter into the University of Southern California. In the case of his daughter, prosecutors allege that MacFarlane paid the money to the ring leader of the scheme, William Rick Singer, who then paid a soccer coach to help get his daughter admitted to USC on a athletic scholarship. MacFarlane’s daughter never played soccer, according to investigators.

After Tuesday's hearing, MacFarlane is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston April 3.

Prosecutors say coaches at USC, UCLA, USD, Yale, George Town and Stanford have took bribes and then allowed students to get into their schools on athletic scholarships.